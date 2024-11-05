Suns Proving This Team is Different
PHOENIX -- The result of the opening two weeks of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns' season couldn't have been drawn up much better.
The Suns sit at 6-1 following another crunch time victory over the Philadelphia 76ers last night in a game that was heavily impacted by Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and Bradley Beal - but Kevin Durant is who won Phoenix the contest.
Durant absolutely took over the game which ended with a 14-3 Phoenix run, reinforcing the value that he still brings as an arguably top 5 player in the league.
This victory - even more significant than Durant's showing - is another sign that this team is a polar opposite of the previous one.
The bench is so much stronger - with Allen and O'Neale leading a unit that can provide a bit of everything in a pinch. This team can win games from beyond the arc and inside the lane.
Mike Budenholzer's willingness to mix-and-match lineups and run small-ball lineups have proven to be very effective compared to his predecessors more rigid approach.
Tyus Jones has brought a new wrinkle into the fold - being able to switch up between pushing the pace and slowing the game down as effortlessly as possible.
Most of all, the mentality of this team is different. This squad is connected. They are dangerous from all three levels on offense. They defend very hard on an average possession-by-possession basis.
They have closed out numerous tight contests - and would be undefeated without a second-half collapse against the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening week.
The only thing the Suns can do is control their own destiny - continue winning games that are in front of them, staying relatively healthy, and doubling down on the overall identity of the team.
If they stay true to who they are, there are very few teams that can take this squad out come April.