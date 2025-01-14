PREVIEW: Suns Begin Long Road Trip vs Hawks
The Phoenix Suns (19-19) embark on a five-game road trip tonight when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-19), looking to extend their win streak to four games and move above .500 in a crowded Western Conference.
Phoenix could be facing a very short-handed Atlanta team tonight, as the Hawks listed Trae Young (illness) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee inflammation) as questionable, while Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) remains out.
For the Suns, only Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is out, while Grayson Allen (left knee soreness) is probable.
After having a game postponed due to weather conditions on Saturday, the Hawks have not played since falling to the Suns 123-115 last Thursday at Footprint Center. Meanwhile, the Suns have picked up victories over the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets since this meeting.
One Big Key
With a fully healthy rotation, one big key for the Suns tonight is to continue to utilize their depth and solidify the lineups that work the best in this stretch.
Bradley Beal coming off the bench has provided a huge spark for that unit, but Phoenix's other bench players have stepped up as of late as well.
In Sunday's 120-113 win over Charlotte, the Suns ran a nine-man rotation and closed with a lineup that consisted of three bench players - Beal, Royce O'Neale and Oso Ighodaro alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. O'Neale and Ighodaro hit some huge shots in the closing minutes to seal the game.
The only bench player that did not play in the clutch was Allen after he left the game at halftime with left knee soreness after recording 13 points before halftime.
Phoenix's bench all of a sudden looks like one of the best in the league, and it all began in the Atlanta game when Allen and Beal combined for 48 points. O'Neale returning from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury against Charlotte strengthened the unit even more.
With a depleted Hawks roster, expect Phoenix to once again try to take advantage of its firepower coming off the bench.
Area for Improvement
One area for improvement tonight for the Suns is their paint defense and rebounding. In their last two games, the Suns have been outrebounded by a combined 25 rebounds, giving up 15 offensive rebounds to Charlotte and 21 to the Jazz Saturday.
Mark Williams feasted against Phoenix's centers in the first half Sunday, recording a season-high 22 points and 13 rebounds in the first half alone.
However, the Suns made a lot of good defensive adjustments that worked against Williams (0 field goals in second half) and the Hornets down the stretch (won fourth quarter 27-15).
Phoenix will have to fine-tune its defense to make sure it comes out of the gates stronger, but has shown that it can adjust as needed on that side of the ball.
Right now for the Suns as they begin this road trip, it's all about finding an identity on both sides of the ball and discovering the best methods for victory as they look to continue to build momentum.
Tonight's game tips off shortly after 5:30 p.m. Arizona time.