PREVIEW: Suns Close Season Series vs Heat
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (12-9) are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night against the Miami Heat (10-10).
The Heat are coming off of a massive 41-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night and are currently looking to break through the "average team" mold.
Jimmy Butler has strung together some very strong performances, while Tyler Herro has continued to piece an all-star caliber season together - averaging 24.1 PPG on 42% from three-point range while starting all 20 games so far.
Don't overlook the Miami role players despite Butler and Herro being the focal points. Haywood Highsmith has shot nearly 43% from three while starting 12 games for Miami so far. Terry Rozier recently transitioned into a sixth-man role and has largely thrived as a steadying hand alongside the second unit. Jaime Jaquez Jr. remains a quality glue guy despite experiencing an efficiency dip in year two.
This will also be an extremely fascinating chess match between Mike Budenholzer and Erik Spoelstra after some fourth quarter adjustments from Budenholzer gave the Suns the upper hand in their 115-112 victory on November 6 - albeit the victory did feature a 32-point showing from Kevin Durant, who will obviously miss tonight's game.
Enter Ryan Dunn - who is questionable for the game with ankle soreness. Dunn and Josh Okogie will both presumably be tasked with containing Herro while also providing stationary shooting from the corner.
Much onus will be placed on Devin Booker as well after the All-NBA talent struggled with some inefficiency against New Orleans. Being able to get the franchise player clean looks from behind the arc and on the elbow should be large focal points tonight for the elite scorer.
Suns-Heat is set to tip off shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time tonight.