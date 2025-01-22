PREVIEW: Suns Conclude Road Trip vs Nets
PHOENIX -- Tonight serves as another night to get better for the Phoenix Suns (21-21), who will look to end the road trip with a victory against the struggling Brooklyn Nets (14-30).
The Suns are coming off of a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Nets lost a narrow battle with the New York Knicks last night.
The Nets won the first meeting between the two teams on November 27 - but they have seen some changes since then.
The franchise shipped Dennis Schroeder and Dorian Finney-Smith out in recent weeks and look to be committed to acquiring draft capital along the way while seemingly having the right coach in place in Jordi Fernandez.
Phoenix will look to take advantage of a potentially weakened Nets' squad - who will likely be without Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams, and possibly Ben Simmons.
Former Sun Cam Johnson has been one of the unquestioned bright spots of the season in Brooklyn - the swingman has averaged a career-best 19.5 PPG - including 15 20-point showings to this point.
Johnson is certainly the focus of Phoenix going into this game - if he is able to go after suffering an apparent injury last night, there is little doubt there.
This will also be a homecoming for Kevin Durant - who is returning to Brooklyn nearly two years after being shipped to Phoenix.
Durant scored 33 in his last visit on January 31st last year - he will look to replicate that tonight.
This will also likely serve as the second start for Nick Richards in a Suns uniform. He will be tasked with an interesting matchup against Nic Claxton - who has battled through an up-and-down season after being regarded as one of the more promising bigs in the NBA as recently as last summer.
Suns-Nets is set to tip-off shortly after 5:30 P.M. Arizona time.