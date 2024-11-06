PREVIEW: Suns Face Heat at Home
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (6-1) came into full force at the beginning of week three of the regular season in a comeback victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night, and will look to continue a blazing start against the Miami Heat (3-3) before hitting the road again.
The Heat came into the season in what appeared to be a tenuous position with not much upward or downward mobility - and they have confirmed that notion thus far, losing to every team at or above .500 while defeating every team below the mark.
Miami will miss two key cogs coming into tonight - as Jaime Jaquez Jr. (illness) and Kevin Love (conditioning) have already been ruled out.
As for the Suns, the full roster should be able to go - as Bradley Beal is probable after being a game-time-decision.
Some information about the impending contest, a player to watch for Miami, and a key to a Suns victory will follow below.
Game Information: Per ESPN
Moneyline: Phoenix -200
Spread: Phoenix -5.5
Over/Under: 213.5
ESPN BPI: Suns have 59% chance to win
Player to Watch: Tyler Herro
Herro has been off to a quality start in Year 6 as a pro.
He has started out posting career highs in PPG (21.8), FG% (48.4), and 3PT% (44.2) through Miami's first six games.
Herro has boosted efficiency on all three levels, played hard-nosed defense, and made a playmaking jump while leading Miami in scoring thus far.
This will be a likely game-long defensive assignment for Beal, so stay tuned to see how this potential matchup transpires.
Key to Game: Outpace Miami From Three-Point Range
Phoenix and Miami are virtually identical in terms of three-point volume and efficiency this season - with Phoenix attempting slightly more threes per game at 39 to Miami's 38, while Miami outpaces in percentage at 38.2 to 37.7.
The Suns need role players such as Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale continue the trend of strong stationary shooting to compliment the stars. Devin Booker is very much due for a get-right game after going 2-10 from three on Monday night.
Ryan Dunn is also due for a bounce back showing after cooling off from deep over the last couple of contests.
If Phoenix gets off more shots from deep, they will win - make no mistake about it.
Suns-Heat is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.