Preview: Suns Host Nets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (10-7) are coming off of a resounding victory last night ahead of facing the Brooklyn Nets (8-10) as part of an extensive homestand at Footprint Center.
Phoenix successfully completed a massive get-right victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Nets have had a successful trip to the west coast - having beaten the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Former Suns forward Cameron Johnson is questionable for the game tonight with an ankle sprain sustained on Monday night - as are key contributors Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton. The Nets' top scorer in Cam Thomas has already been ruled out.
A brief preview of the night ahead below:
Nets: Unexpectedly Competitive
This may not necessarily be the Nets squad that will be seen tonight, but they have already shot through pre-season expectations 18 games into the new year.
Brooklyn ranks 10th in offensive rating and has managed to rattle off a pair of victories over the Memphis Grizzlies plus another win over the Milwaukee Bucks on top of the significant additions to the win column mentioned above.
First-year head coach Jordi Fernandez has masterfully utilized journeymen vets such as Dennis Schroeder without sacrificing minutes for the younger players on the roster.
The Nets may not be a supremely talented squad - but they play hard and are certainly talented enough to not discount on a nightly basis.
Player to Watch: Jalen Wilson
Wilson will likely have greater responsibility within the rotation for Brooklyn tonight - even if some players on the fence are good to go.
The second-year pro out of Kansas has shown substantial growth this season - averaging 9.4 PPG and 3.7 RPG on 45.2/34.8/86.1 shooting splits after failing to crack the rotation as a rookie for much of the campaign.
While Wilson has a ways to go as a defender and playmaker, he certainly could get going as a scorer - especially coming off of three of his strongest performances as a pro player over the last week.
Prediction: Suns Win
The Nets could be coming into the night undermanned with the already conspicuous talent gap - the injury bug hitting Brooklyn just feels like too much to overcome tonight.
The Suns just need to stick to their principles - substantial three-point volume, fast-paced possessions, and finding opportunistic ways to get to the rim.
If they are able to have their way on offense early, this could be an early night for both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal ahead of a huge matchup with the Warriors on Saturday night.
Suns-Nets is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight and will be broadcast locally on AZ Family or nationally via NBA League Pass.