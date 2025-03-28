PREVIEW: Suns Host Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (35-38) are taking a single-game road trip today - as they look to avoid a losing streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-32) who have struggled over the last week of action.
The Suns are winners of five of their last seven contests, but Minnesota poses a unique challenge, as they have won the last seven meetings - including sweeping Phoenix in the playoffs last April.
Minnesota's roster overhaul hasn't stopped them from having Phoenix's number this season - as they have won all three meetings prior to today by a combined 30 points.
This contest is a must-win for the Suns, as a victory by the Dallas Mavericks last night pushed Phoenix back into the number 11 seed in the conference - the recent track record against Minnesota makes this goal an uphill climb.
Julius Randle has been instrumental in these results - as he notably hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer in the meeting in November, and has recorded 83 points in the three previous games.
Jaden McDaniels is another potential factor in this matchup, as the All-Defense wing has done a phenomenal job of containing both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in meetings over the last calendar year.
Phoenix will continue to face life without Bradley Beal as well, as the former All-Star has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for nearly two weeks.
Expect Ryan Dunn to continue to receive ample playing time - the rookie will surely be assigned to Anthony Edwards on a frequent basis.
The key to a Phoenix victory tonight? Win the turnover battle.
The last meeting between the squads on March 2 was largely decided by 22 Suns turnovers that resulted in 40 points for the T-Wolves - those figures absolutely have to go down tonight if Phoenix has any shot of securing a victory.
Suns-Wolves is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time this evening.