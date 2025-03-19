PREVIEW: Suns Need Win vs Bulls
PHOENIX -- Tonight, the Phoenix Suns (32-37) continue a five-game home stretch against the Chicago Bulls (29-39) in what is another vital contest for the play-in aspirations that Phoenix still has.
Phoenix is coming off of a massive 40-point triumph over the Toronto Raptors, while the Bulls continued a road trek with a victory over the Utah Jazz on the same night.
Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, and Mason Plumlee are set to miss the game for the Suns, while Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball. Josh Giddey is also questionable.
The major headline for the Suns continues to be the franchise attempting to reconcile the reported dysfunction in an effort to make a playoff push - they are currently a singular game behind the Dallas Mavericks for the number 10 seed in the Western Conference.
Enter the Bulls - who currently rank in the bottom half of the league in a multitude of team stats despite currently holding a play-in spot in the East.
This matchup looks like a simple one on the surface, but Phoenix escaped Chicago by only four points in a meeting on Feb. 22.
It will be fascinating to see what head coach Mike Budenholzer does with rotations in this matchup, as Beal played in the first meeting between the teams.
Collin Gillespie, Cody Martin, and even Monte Morris could step in while the duo of guards miss more time.
The Bulls are short-handed as well, but Nikola Vucevic is still a player to watch -the starting center recorded a double-double in the first meeting between the teams.
The veteran center will have his work cut out against the athletic back-end duo in Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro, but Vucevic remains one of the best floor-spacing big men in the league regardless.
Suns-Bulls is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.