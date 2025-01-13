Previewing Key Week Ahead for Suns
PHOENIX -- What looked like a lost season for the Phoenix Suns just a week ago has turned around in a matter of a few days.
The Suns won four of their last five games over the stretch from last Monday to yesterday - the victory over the Charlotte Hornets last night was potentially the most complete close-out of a game that they have to their names all season.
With the successful week the Suns now sit at 19-19 - just two games out of the six seed in the Western Conference.
The upcoming schedule bodes well for a continued surge in an attempt for this roster and coaching staff to build a stronger rapport before the schedule toughens up again.
The upcoming week ahead for Phoenix - all three games being on the road:
Tuesday: @ Atlanta Hawks
The Suns defeated the Hawks 123-115 on Thursday night - in a game that Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen took over in the second half.
The Hawks could also be without Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Jalen Johnson tomorrow night as well - Young is coming off of a stout performance on Thursday, but is currently nursing an achilles injury.
A Suns win would put them over the .500 mark for the first time since Christmas - this is one of the most crucial games of the season to this point.
This game is scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Phoenix time tomorrow.
Thursday: @ Washington Wizards
This will be the second trip that Suns 6th man Bradley Beal will make back to Washington following being traded to Phoenix in June 2023.
The Wizards sit at 6-31 despite a strong season from Jordan Poole, along with meaningful contributions from Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr.
The aforementioned players could lead to this to be a more competitive contest than might be anticipated, but expect the Suns to pull this victory off.
This game is scheduled for 5 P.M. Phoenix time.
Saturday: @ Detroit Pistons
This is the second and final meeting between the two teams this season - with Detroit coming out on top by a score of 133-125 on December 21.
Detroit has enjoyed almost an overnight revelation - already sitting at 20-19 after only winning 14 games last season - this is behind the All-Star season that star guard Cade Cunningham has put forth.
Detroit has also received contributions from unlikely sources such as Malik Beasley, but will need to go further into the bench after Jaden Ivey suffered a broken fibula nearly two weeks ago.
Suns-Pistons has a new tip-off time of 2 P.M. Phoenix time - you can read more about that here.