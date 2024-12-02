Previewing Suns' Huge Week Ahead
PHOENIX -- Could this week be the one in which the fortunes of the Phoenix Suns turn for the better?
It certainly is possible - it looks as if Kevin Durant's calf injury is now behind him while role players are back to thriving in more natural roles.
The two massive wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are also potential signs that the positive momentum will continue for the foreseeable future - but the Suns must first take care of the business that is directly in front of them.
Below is a preview of the ensuing week - where all four games appear very winnable.
Tuesday - San Antonio Spurs
This is set to be the final game of the NBA Cup group play - against Victor Wembanyama and the surging Spurs.
San Antonio is playing some phenomenal basketball as winners of four of their last five games and will pose a marked challenge for Phoenix.
This could be a game where the Suns need to focus on winning by a wide margin - as they would also need an Oklahoma City loss to Utah tomorrow night to win group B. The Dallas Mavericks currently have the lone wild card spot with a +41 point differential mark.
Thursday - @ New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans have been reeling all season after making the 2024 playoffs - with players ranging from Zion Williamson to Jose Alvarado to Herb Jones missing extended periods of action so far.
The Willie Green-coached squad is sitting at 4-17 at the onset of this week - and they are almost assuredly out of the playoff picture already - but that shouldn't deter the Suns from taking them too lightly.
Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and even Yves Missi are key contributors that could absolutely keep New Orleans in the game - the Suns have to go into this one with the right mindset.
Saturday - @ Miami Heat
This will be the final matchup between the two this season, as the Suns won 115-112 on November 6.
Tyler Herro has seemingly taken a leap in year six, while Jimmy Butler has recently seen an uptick in overall production. Bam Adebayo has been wildly disappointing on offense, but remains one of the best and most complete defenders in the association.
This will be an interesting rubber match between Mike Budenholzer and Erik Spoelstra at Kaseya Center this weekend.
Sunday - @ Orlando Magic
This will again be the second and final matchup between these two squads on the season - as Orlando won 109-99 on November 18 - which coincided with the absences of Durant and Bradley Beal.
The Magic have won 12 of their last 13 coming into today, but the New York Knicks and Suns will likely pose the biggest challenges for them since early November.
Franz Wagner has been playing like a legitimate All-NBA talent over this stretch as well - so that is worth noting coming into this matchup.
The Suns' schedule from December 9-19 is in the air due to their NBA Cup fate not being decided yet - so stay tuned over the course of the week to see what will transpire there.