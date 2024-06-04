Pro, Con of Suns' Potential LeBron James Pursuit
PHOENIX -- Speculation surrounding a potential union between the Phoenix Suns and NBA megastar LeBron James have run rampant over the last two weeks following a report that his son would only work out for two teams in the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
Both are set to meet with Bronny James prior to the 2024 NBA Draft - and it absolutely fans the flames of a potential father-son team-up in the league.
While the potential additions of Bronny and LeBron ultimately feels unlikely, there are clear-cut reasons why they both should and shouldn't make this a serious endeavor.
Pro: Adding Legendary Player on Bargain Deal
This is obvious.
James is still a top-10 player in the league - even at 39.
The addition of an all-NBA player on a minimum contract is something that is unprecedented - and he brings just what the Suns need to the table.
James would serve as a true table-setter in an offense that needs one. It doesn't hurt that the 39 year-old is still a 25 PPG scorer on top of that, as he has always been able to gracefully blend efficient scoring and elite playmaking.
Con: Too Focused on One Player
The peril of being too committed to the pursuit of LeBron is that it could ultimately lead to missing out on more attainable free agents that could contribute to the overall makeup of the roster.
Players such as Robert Covington, Goga Bitadze, and even Bol Bol could quickly find homes in free agency while potential negotiations are ongoing.
The proposition of trying to bring on James is a risky one. Anything short of a full commitment is an all-time gamble that could leave Phoenix with the second or even third-tier of free agent targets to supplement the roster.
Kicking the tires on LeBron is a wise decision - the front office would be short-sighted to ignore the slight possibility of making this dream a reality.
However, they cannot and will not make this an all-out pursuit that would ultimately leave to empty-handedness - were he to remain with the Lakers.
The 2024 NBA Draft is set to be held on June 26-27, with the legal tampering period of free agency set to commence at 6 P.M. EST on June 30.