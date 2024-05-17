Questions New Suns Coach Needs to Answer
The Phoenix Suns will officially usher in a third head coach in three seasons today with the introduction of the title-winning Mike Budenholzer at Footprint Center in just a few hours.
The process of hiring Budenholzer was much more concise than last year's search that spanned three weeks - but the ultimate decision to hire another title-winning head coach was the result.
Budenholzer perhaps brings more pedigree and a stronger sense of authority than his predecessor Frank Vogel, but concerns remain nonetheless.
Below are three pressing questions that should be asked during the presser today.
Is Adding a Point Guard a Point of Emphasis?
Many have settled on the opinion that Phoenix needs to acquire a "table setter" this offseason.
Players such as Chris Paul could be an option, but Budenholzer has proven to maximize offenses without a traditional point in the fray on multiple occasions - Jeff Teague in Atlanta and Eric Bledsoe/Jrue Holiday in Milwaukee are clear examples.
It would be interesting to hear what the Gregg Popovich disciple has to say about this topic.
What is Budenholzer's Stance on Draft?
The perception around the league has been Phoenix will exhaust all options in finding ways to trade the 22nd pick in this draft to acquire a "win-now" player - but does the hire of Budenholzer change things at all?
While it's unclear how much influence Budenholzer has on front office decisions, the fact Mat Ishbia was willing to dole out $10-plus million a year should be a sign that Budenholzer will have some pull in decisions moving forward.
Could the Suns reconsider the draft stance?
It's possible, as Budenholzer and general manager James Jones were in attendance for the draft combine in Chicago this week - it's doubtful a firm response would be given, but failing to shut the door on sticking-and-picking will likely give the fanbase a jolt of confidence moving forward.
What Will be Done to Maximize Kevin Durant?
Kevin Durant is coming off of yet another all-NBA level campaign, but reports ran rampant that he wasn't comfortable or satisfied with his role within the Suns' offense over the course of the season.
One of the major constants throughout Durant's career has been that his head coaches have generally failed to find ways to get the absolute most out of him - his role was different in Golden State, even under a brilliant coach in Steve Kerr.
Budenholzer is aware of how lethal Durant can be - he was given a front-row seat to Durant nearly willing the Brooklyn Nets to a series victory over the Bucks in 2021.
If anyone can get the most out of an all-time great in Durant, it's likely to be coach Budenholzer - and expect a question in this vein to be asked.
The press conference is slated to begin at noon Arizona time.