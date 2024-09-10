Ranking Biggest Stars in Arizona Sports
PHOENIX -- With Phoenix Suns training camp opening just weeks away, the Arizona Diamondbacks' season reaching their final stretch run, and the Arizona Cardinals' season just kicking off - it feels like an optimal time to go over all the star power that exists in the Valley.
All three teams possess an impressive array of recognizable faces, high-level talent, and ceiling-raisers - but who are the five that have the most pronounced combination?
Honorable Mentions: Bradley Beal, Budda Baker, Marvin Harrison Jr., Christian Walker, James Conner, Zac Gallen
The Diamondbacks' duo of Walker and Gallen remain among the most underrated players in baseball - but neither receive the national coverage nor have built up strong enough resumes to be in the top five.
Conner, Baker, and Harrison Jr. are all phenomenal talents, but all outside of Harrison don't have the level of marketability of any of the top five selections.
Beal has the marketability and track record to be in the upper echelon, but in his current state he is simply not at the level of anyone the top five.
5. Ketel Marte
Marte is one of the greatest players in Diamondbacks history, having posted a career .344 batting average in the postseason - and had catapulted himself into the MVP discussion for a second time in the Valley.
The major thing that holds Marte from being higher is the relative lack of visibility nationally compared to the other top four - and his inconsistent 2021/22 seasons.
Regardless, he remains a fantastic talent that has been under-appreciated for years despite being in Phoenix since 2017.
4. Corbin Carroll
Carroll isn't having as strong of a season as Marte, but his electric play-style that features a blend of power hitting, explosive base-running, and highlight-reel fielding gems has made him more marketable in the scope of the MLB world.
Carroll is considered one of the "big three" for the future of Arizona sports, and his resurgence from a slow start this season has given hope that the Diamondbacks can truly contend for a second World Series title.
3. Kyler Murray
Murray has certainly been disrespected on the national stage for some time now.
Despite this, he remains a quite pronounced talent from a marketing perspective due to his exhilarating highlight tape, unique frame, and substantial arm talent.
Murray has a fair following on social media, has appeared in the forefront of MVP discussions, and is a former number 1 overall pick - so he is undeniably one of the biggest stars regardless of what transpired in 2022.
2. Devin Booker
The prodigal son of Phoenix comes in at number 2.
Booker has repped Phoenix from Day 1 - since he was picked with the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
Booker weathered the storm through some of the most turbulent seasons in franchise history - and was instrumental in the revitalization of the franchise. He took the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years, while also being a large factor in the number 1 player on the list coming to the Valley.
In the process, he has become one of the most recognizable stars in the most marketable league from an individual player perspective. He frequently ranks near the top of the league in jersey sales, graced the cover of NBA 2K23, and received his own signature shoe via Nike.
Booker is quite arguably the face of Phoenix and will end up being the representation of the city long term, but the top player on the list still has more worldwide visibility.
1. Kevin Durant
Durant is clearly number 1 for the moment - he is one of the most followed athletes in American sports on social media, he has a lifetime shoe deal with Nike, and is constantly a topic of discussion for various reasons.
Durant is likely the most marketable star Phoenix has ever had - even more so than Larry Fitzgerald and Charles Barkley.