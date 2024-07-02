Ranking Phoenix Suns' Trade Assets
PHOENIX --- The Phoenix Suns have began to dig deep into forming a more suitable roster to support the big three and other core players such as Grayson Allen.
One piece of the equation throughout the offseason has centered around Jusuf Nurkic - mostly pertaining to what trade value he could elicit if dangled in trade conversations.
Well, that ship has seemingly sailed.
Suns insider John Gambadoro said that the Suns plan to keep Nurkic going into next season.
What are the other assets the Suns could hover in trade discussions that could net them a deep bench piece at the very least and how do they stack up?
Note: Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are not considered here for obvious reasons.
1. 2031 First-Round Pick
This pick is the only tradable one that Phoenix owns between now and then.
The value of the pick could be up for subjective interpretation, as the Suns hope to remain a competitive team seven years down the road, but nothing is guaranteed.
Could there be a team that is willing to take on the pick and one of the names featured below for rotational help? It's possible, but Nurkic's salary would increase the scope of who they could acquire.
2. Nassir Little
Little is the player that comes to mind when potentially looking at a trade this summer.
Little flashed across 45 appearances with Phoenix in 2023-24, but never garnered a consistent role due to injury and inconsistent three-point shooting.
Little is a former first-round pick that a rebuilding team could possibly look at as a reclamation project and/or a salary addition with the aforementioned pick.
3. David Roddy
Roddy is only two years removed from being a first-round pick himself, but struggled to gain footing in many aspects with the Memphis Grizzlies.
He remains a player with a respectable ceiling, but the value he would entail today wouldn't fall in line with a first-round pick.
Nonetheless, his build, ability to get to the rim, and potential as a perimeter defender could lead some teams to consider a move.
The real question would come down to whether the players being offered in return are worth making moves or not - it is very possible that nothing they could get would constitute a trade.
The next step of the Suns' offseason comes on Saturday morning when the new league year officially begins.