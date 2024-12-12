Ranking Potential Trade Destinations For Jimmy Butler
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have seemingly made Miami Heat F Jimmy Butler's "wishlist" of potential trade destinations - joining three other teams in the midst of what could become an ugly situation in Miami.
The Suns would instantly be potentially the most intriguing destination for the disgruntled star - but would it be a better fit or more realistic compared to the other possible options?
That will be explored further below, with a comprehensive ranking involving all four possible buyers in the mix.
The criteria for this ranking includes - how "all-in" these teams are in the present, how much Butler can help them in the short term/how much each team needs him, the likelihood of getting a new extension done in the summer, and taking potential fit into account.
4. Houston Rockets
The Rockets come in last due to the simple fact that Butler CAN help them in the short-term, but it feels like the timeline fit isn't necessarily the strongest.
Butler would instantly become the best player in Houston, but his lack of scoring volume wouldn't necessarily fix the Rockets' most pressing concern in the present - and it would likely cost a player such as Cam Whitmore to get a deal done.
Houston could be more prudent and wait for a younger star player to become available - then make a subsequent move. That would likely work better in the long-run.
3. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors are almost in basketball purgatory - the quick start to this season has been marred by regression to the mean from much of the supporting cast - and it feels like Stephen Curry is entering the tail-end of his prime years.
Acquiring Butler would once again gift Golden State with a big three - but at what cost? The Butler addition almost certainly makes the Warriors a better team for the rest of the season, but Butler isn't necessarily the strongest fit within Steve Kerr's offense either - and what would they need to depart with in order to get half a season of the all-star talent?
The Warriors feel like the biggest boom-or-bust situation of any of these - it wouldn't be shocking to see them getting a deal done and throwing all the chips on the table for one last shot at a ring.
2. Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks are likely the best team out of this group currently - but they likely don't necessarily need Butler to be at the top of the league.
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Butler would be a phenomenal trio. Butler would fit seamlessly in with Jason Kidd's defensive system. The move would give Dallas a higher ceiling, but would also likely cost a prospect such as Jaden Hardy as well, so it could be an opportunity cost scenario here.
The Mavs don't need Butler as much as the top team on this list does - so that is what ultimately seals them into the number 2 slot.
1. Phoenix Suns
The Suns are notably as "all-in" as a franchise can be right now. A potential Butler addition would create a big three that both fits very well together and could become the most talented trio across the league.
The Suns could very well use Butler's relatively low-usage, two-way presence along with the mentality he brings to the table. The presence of Butler, Kevin Durant, Ryan Dunn, and Royce O'Neale in the rotation would boost Phoenix's profile defensively almost overnight - and the ceiling of this squad could very well be boosted in the end with this move.
It also feels like the most feasible spot to get a new deal done in the offseason - with all of Mat Ishbia, Josh Bartelstein, and James Jones having demonstrated the ability to maneuver difficult situations.
The NBA trade deadline is set for the afternoon of February 6th - so this situation should be solved relatively soon no matter what the outcome ends up being.