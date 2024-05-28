Ranking Top NBA Draft Targets for Suns
PHOENIX -- The 2024 NBA draft is fast approaching, and the Phoenix Suns are set to make the lone pick they own in the draft in just about a month - and decision-makers in the Valley have a crucial decision to make pertaining to the pick.
The Suns will be eligible to move the No. 22 pick along with a player salary on draft night in search of a potential roster upgrade, something many analysts believe is a heavy possibility.
They could just as easily decide to stick-and-pick, as there are numerous players that could project as quality role players that are in play to slip to that range.
Here are five realistic targets the Suns could pick, in order, based off of a variety of factors.
HM: Johnny Furphy, G/F, Kansas
Furphy is a quality prospect and projects to be a strong role player going forward, but he still has a ways to go from a developmental standpoint.
5. Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Missi is also quite raw as a prospect, but consistently showed the ability to be a high-motor player that also brings quality rim-running, screen setting, and rim protection to the table.
He simply just might be less pro-ready compared to other alternatives on this list.
4. DaRon Holmes II, F/C, Dayton
Holmes is a quality player across the board - including developing a consistent jump shot over the course of his junior season at Dayton.
Holmes is also a great athlete that has the ability to put the ball on the floor, and has put on enough muscle to be able to defend in the post at a fair level.
3. Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette
Kolek would instantly solve the "point guard" question surrounding the roster.
Kolek is as pro-ready as any other PG in this draft. He possesses high basketball IQ, strong court vision, a sweet jump shot, and the nimbleness to break down defenses in spurts.
Kolek could very well become a Payton Pritchard variant in the NBA - and that would bode well for Phoenix moving forward.
2. Bronny James, PG, USC
The smoke around the possibility of James being drafted to the Suns suddenly became fire over the course of a few minutes last week.
James would likely be a late second-round pick, perhaps even undrafted, were it not for his father being LeBron James.
This is absolutely not a knock on the USC freshman, as he could certainly carve out a role as a quality 3&D wing over time. He just is the least pro-ready player in this exercise.
But the thought of acquiring a rookie that could fill up seats for the new G-League team while also developing him for the future - and most of all, having yet another legitimate recruiting pitch for LeBron James makes this a tantalizing possibility.
1. Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
The player who would likely help Phoenix the most strictly from the prospect perspective.
Ware is everything a franchise should be looking for when it comes to a modern-day big man.
He's a quality roll man, has a consistent three-point jumper, utilizes his freak athleticism as leverage on both ends of the floor, and every account out of the Indiana front is that he's an admirable teammate.
Ware would fit right in with the culture and it would be a near certainty that the Suns would be getting a pro-ready player as a counter of taking a chance on James to lure the elder James in.