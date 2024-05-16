Should Suns Consider Drafting Bronny James?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have quite the decision to make regarding the 22nd pick in the 2024 draft - do they trade the selection for an established veteran talent, or do they stick-and-pick?
One of the more intriguing prospects in this draft is Bronny James - the USC point guard and son of NBA legend LeBron James.
Reports surfaced earlier in the week that James planned on staying in the draft - and thus has become an option for teams drafting in the later stages of the first round.
Could he become an option for Phoenix?
Three reasons why the Suns should and shouldn't consider drafting James will be explored below.
Should: Usher in G-League Era
The Suns are bringing back a G-League team that is set to play in Phoenix in the upcoming season.
Governor Mat Ishbia is sure to want to build a competitive on-court product from the start - and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the team who drafts James could see an immediate boost in multiple fronts for said franchise.
Shouldn't: Limited College Production
James had a quite modest freshman season in which he averaged under 5 PPG and shot sub-40 percent from the floor.
Much of this can be attributed to outside factors - he's just months removed from a health scare, the coaching staff at USC wasn't right for him, and the overcrowding of the backcourt didn't give him necessary room to shine.
Should: Recruiting Tool for LeBron?
Many in the league have held the assumption that whomever drafts James will bring the elder LeBron James along as a package deal.
That talk has cooled significantly, but would LeBron be willing to take a vet's minimum to play on a contender with his son in the waning moments of his career?
The answer is a likely no, but it could be within the realm of outside possibilities.
Shouldn't: Not "win-now" Player
Bronny is very much seen as a project player - the team who drafts him will see the tantalizing talent that could lead to positive yields, but will also recognize that patience is needed in the process.
Bronny simply won't be an NBA rotation player right away - and the Suns need a player who is more prepared to contribute to winning currently while also projecting as a positive moving forward.
Should: Upside is In-Play
Bronny could very well turn into a quality NBA player - the ball-handling, shooting ability, and defensive prowess are already in place, but the pay-off might take multiple years to realize.
He could be a player that ultimately becomes a key starter down the road if the Suns have the patience to develop him.
Shouldn't: Not Optimal Fit With Current Roster
On the flip side, the Suns need more of a "table setter" at the point guard position.
James projects as more of a catch-and-shoot threat and defensive stopper on the perimeter.
While that player archetype is useful, the Suns ultimately could be more drawn to a player such as Marquette's Tyler Kolek - if they are to keep the pick.
The NBA draft will be held from June 26-27.