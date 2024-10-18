Takeaways From Suns' Preseason Finale
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (3-2) dropped the finale of a five-game preseason slate last night against the Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) by a score of 128-122 in a rare occurrence of overtime in a ramp-up game.
Phoenix controlled much of the matchup, but the lead fell apart once a bench-laden unit was unearthed on the floor - and Lakers G/F Dalton Knecht completely took over the game, including a game-tying three-point hit with just seconds remaining in the fourth frame.
There were still some marked positives that can be taken from this game despite the loss - here are three things that can be looked at in a positive light:
Nurkic Looks Revitalized
One of the major themes of the offseason for the Suns was the potential fit of Nurkic in an offense coached by Mike Budenholzer.
Some among the Suns fanbase felt like it would be in the best interest of the franchise to shop him in a trade, while others looked at the rebounding, passing, and overarching contract value compared to other starting centers in arguments to retain him.
Videos of Nurkic working on a jump shot surfaced on social media throughout the offseason - and he showed up to Media Day in noticeably great shape.
The "Bosnian Beast" was unfortunately lost for the first four preseason games due to a finger injury suffered in the first week of training camp - but he came back in a huge way last night, scoring 15 points while knocking down two three-point shots and blocked two shots while looking much more fluid movement wise in just 17 minutes of action.
Suns star G Devin Booker spoke on how vital Nurkic will be to the team this season in his postgame presser, going on to say:
“I mean he looks in great shape, he looks in mid-season form. Now I don’t know if he has but he looks like he slimmed down a bit. He's moving and shooting the ball. Well, we're excited to have him back. So much, I think it opens up a lot of driving lanes. I think it pulls the other big, the rim protection away from the hoop. Then he can make plays out of that position too. It doesn't always have to be a shot."
It's abundantly clear that three-point volume on Nurkic's part will be greatly encouraged this season - and if he's able to connect on a fair amount of threes he will get, it will in turn open up countless possibilities for a Suns offense that underachieved by most accounts in 2023-24.
Starting 5 Looks in Sync
This was obviously the first time the projected starting five was able to suit up together in entirety coming into the season - and the general heavy minutes handed out to the core were by design, per Budenholzer.
“We hoped to get the guys up around 30 minutes, hoped to get them playing some fourth quarter minutes, so I think that was very close to what we hoped for. I think for those guys to get up at that 30-minute mark and start getting ready for regular season and for what's coming," said Budenholzer.
The unit looked completely in sync and efficient - despite Bradley Beal's rough night from the field. Last season's offensive exploits were marred by a general lack of cohesion or strategy, but the newfound offense seems to be just what fans would have hoped for this time last year.
The quick decisions being made by ball-handlers, turnover-averse play in key moments, and constant motion are all keys in the team looking infinitely more fluid. Expect this offense to finally live up to the top-five billing they received last October.
Suns Are Ready For Game 1
Preseason can and typically will be much more telling as to what the identity of the team is compared to the results that are expected, but it's safe to say that the 2024-25 rendition of the Suns are ready to attack game 1 head-on - they are inviting the challenges and embracing the grind of the season.
“Just keep the intensity high, keep everything sharp. Like I said, it's time to still get our conditioning. Still have to scrimmage and practice with each other, and then it is go time," Booker said.
This Suns team is focused. They are on the same page. They have a clear identity on both sides of the ball. They are well-coached. It's no coincidence as to why national media is once again keeping eyes on this team.
The Suns can be seen in action next on October 23 when they hit the road to face the Los Angeles Clippers in what will be the first regular season game played at the Intuit Dome.
More Phoenix Suns News
Suns Collapse vs Lakers in OT | Suns Reveal Starting Lineup | Kevin Durant Voted Top Ten NBA Player | Suns Got Major Steal in Rookie | Preview: Suns Conclude Preseason vs Lakers | Devin Booker's Status vs Lakers revealed |