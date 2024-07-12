Three Suns Who Can Boost Stock in G League
PHOENIX -- The 2024 Las Vegas Summer League is quickly approaching - and with that the Phoenix Suns get to see the first looks at some of the more intriguing prospects that the franchise has acquired in some time.
This summer is also set to lead into the inaugural season of the Valley Suns, the revitalized expansion G League affiliate of the Suns that will begin playing home games at Arizona State's Mullett Arena in Tempe this upcoming season.
Who are some of the players on the roster that have the most to prove or could raise their stock at the G League level?
3. Colin Gillespie
Gillespie recently signed a two-way deal with Phoenix - and it was likely a worthy gamble.
The former Villanova star has largely spent the first two seasons of his career in the G-League as a member of the Denver Nuggets, but has more than flashed the ability to play at the next level in those opportunities.
Gillespie is already 25 years old and has athletic limitations, but if he continues to impress in Tempe he could eventually be a potential succession plan as a reserve PG.
2. Oso Ighodaro
Ighodaro signed an NBA-scale contract, but still can be sent to the G-League over the course of this season, and it appears to be in the cards after the Mason Plumlee signing.
The Arizona native is a strong athlete, quality passer, and has a high motor, establishing all of those during his three seasons at Marquette.
The Valley Suns could be the perfect storm for Ighodaro to dominate competition in the development league as a rookie in hopes of becoming a long-term rotation steal that Phoenix scooped up in round 2.
1. Jalen Bridges
Bridges has been well-documented as possibly being a traditional "3&D" wing - it was puzzling to many that Bridges even came close to being un-drafted with everything considered.
The Baylor product shot over 40% from three-point range as a senior in 2023-24, while also leading his squad in scoring six different times en route to being a key contributor on a top-15 team in the nation.
Bridges could truly be a diamond in the rough find for Phoenix - and the Valley Suns will be better because he is a part of the inagural season of the team.