Three Suns Who Can Take Massive Leap Next Season
The Phoenix Suns are facing a semi-reset going into next season from a roster building perspective.
The Suns will need to bring in some outside pieces to round out the supposed "core five" of the roster, but they will also be likely relying on internal improvement as well.
Three players currently on the roster with potential to take steps forward next season:
3. David Roddy
This one might be something of a stretch, but the former Memphis Grizzlies player has the physical tools and untapped potential on both sides of the ball to take a jump in his first full season in the Valley.
Roddy only appeared in 17 games during the regular season for Phoenix - mostly in garbage time - but the 2022 first-round pick is still an intriguing talent nonetheless.
He could compete for a serious rotational spot and see an uptick in efficiency in 2024-25.
2. Bol Bol
This is under the assumption that Bol will return for a second season in Phoenix.
As reported last week, the Suns would like to bring back Bol, but the minimum contract limitation could complicate things.
If he were to return, more guaranteed minutes combined with an increased emphasis in three-point volume could bode extremely well for Bol to have a true "breakout" season after originally flashing with the Orlando Magic.
1. Bradley Beal
Beal is already a star player, that isn't a question.
However, his reputation has taken a hit from the outside over the past few months.
Some of that has to do with injuries, some of it has to do with role, but Beal has a "next-gear" that he can still hit, there's not much doubt about that.
The ultimate hope is that Budenholzer's approach will allow for the third star on the Suns to be more of himself on the floor on a more consistent basis - and it could bode well for the on-court product moving forward.