Three Suns Who Need More Playing Time
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns suffered yet another setback in their recent loss to the Indiana Pacers - falling to 14-12 on a season that continues to slip away after a strong start out of the gates.
The Suns also potentially lost All-NBA SG Devin Booker for some time due to a groin injury - he's already been ruled out of today's contest against the Detroit Pistons.
With that, the Suns and head coach Mike Budenholzer might be forced to embrace the "next man up" mantra - and Phoenix was built this offseason with the depth being able to hold their own weight better compared to last season's supporting cast.
Three players that could/should step up in the coming games:
Bol Bol
Bol has yet to play in a contest since December 8 against the Orlando Magic - his former squad prior to the Suns - which has been a disappointing development since the hiring of Budenholzer was expected to unlock further potential in his game.
The truth about Bol is that his time in Phoenix has obviously helped simplify the game for him - he rarely forces shots or commits head-scratching turnovers when given minutes at this stage.
The factor potentially holding Bol back is the uncertainty of where to place him on defense - as he isn't necessarily strong enough to man the block in such a fashion as Mason Plumlee, and isn't quite horizontally athletic enough to be on the perimeter.
Nonetheless, this squad needs a spark - and Bol's improved decision making coupled with solid shot-making ability possibly makes him the best option to gift more minutes to.
Josh Okogie
Okogie has only played in five games so far in December - averaging only 9 minutes per contest in those.
Despite the third-year Sun cooling off from the field, he brings a physical edge and attacking mentality that could be quite useful to provide a spark in certain situations.
One of the Suns' most pressing concerns remains the ability to pressure the rim - and while 50 points in the paint last night is an encouraging sign, Okogie remains one of the only players on the roster that consistently looks to attack.
Damion Lee
Lee is a wild card in the fray here - as he has not played a single minute of action in a month, but Booker's absence could necessitate a chance being taken here.
Some of the talented shooter's best basketball of his pro career was sans-Booker from December 2022-January 2023 - wherehe averaged double figures on well over 40% from three-point range.
Could Lee recapture that edge - even after a devastating knee injury?
Only game reps could answer that - and the NBA champ should get that shot.