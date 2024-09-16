Three Questions Suns Need to Answer This Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are facing an absolutely vital season in the nearly 60-year history of the franchise - a true crossroads.
Mike Budenholzer was brought in to coach the wildly expensive big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal - but the overall roster got a bit of a makeover during the offseason as well.
2024 Media Day is set to be held just two weeks from today - what are some of the most pressing questions that could be asked during a day that is supposed to be a celebration of the dawn of a new season?
1. Is Starting Lineup Solidified?
The belief has been that Tyus Jones will start in what will presumably be his lone season in the Valley ever since he agreed to terms a minimum contract with Phoenix in July.
That would mean Grayson Allen gets pushed to the bench - and it could be of great benefit to the overall depth of the squad - which was something that was sorely lacking last season.
Budenholzer now has something that Frank Vogel didn't - flexibility. If Jones - or anyone in the starting five for that matter - is forced to miss games, there is a player at virtually every position that can fill in for short periods of time.
It will be interesting to not only find out if the starting five is set in stone, but if any thoughts of a potential "death lineup" with Kevin Durant at the 5 have been conceptualized.
2. What Will Rookies' Role Be?
Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro were the targets all along for Phoenix in June's draft - but some questions have been raised about whether the pair of prospects are ready for the NBA game.
That answer should ultimately be answered by practices and preseason games ahead of the regular season, but it wouldn't be entirely shocking to see both spend time in the G-League, along with receiving some select live NBA reps.
Much of the future of the franchise rests on how these two turn out, so Budenholzer and co. will have to tread carefully.
3. What is Mindset of This Team?
It's quite convenient to use the old adage "hindsight is 20/20", but it is very valid in the case of 2023 Media Day feeling off.
Suns governor Mat Ishbia, general manager James Jones, Vogel, and the vast majority of players said all the right things to satisfy the hunger of a starving fanbase, but the conviction just wasn't there looking back.
It feels like the squad knew deep down that growing pains were inevitable - and that Vogel wasn't the right man for this job.
Is the tone of this rendition of Media Day different? Does Budenholer continue to prove those that bought stock on him correctly? Does Ishbia have anything to say about the continued commitment to the second apron roster?
Some of these questions may not see the light of day, but Media Day is just two weeks away - so we shall find out then.