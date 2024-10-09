Three Standouts From Suns' Victory Over Pistons
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have now moved to 2-0 in their five-game preseason slate following a resounding 105-97 victory over the Detroit Pistons in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Suns commanded the lead virtually wire-to-wire - and continued to find success with a healthy dosage of three-point volume, taking 46 attempts in 48 minutes of action.
While the team as a whole looked sharp, there were three players that especially stood out last evening.
Kevin Durant is As Good As Ever
Durant continues to make those who have predicted a dip in play look silly - even entering his age-36 season.
The "Slim Reaper" scored 21 points on 4-of-6 from behind the arc in just 19 minutes of action - just reaffirming what most already knew - that he hasn't lost a step, that he can play any role that is asked of him, and that he is still one of the most fearsome microwave scorers in the history of the game.
35 didn't play in the second half - but he didn't need to. This is shaping up to be yet another special season from the surefire hall of fame talent.
Ryan Dunn Continues to Shine
Dunn became the first round one draft pick to be retained by Phoenix since Jalen Smith was selected 10th overall in the 2020 draft - after acquiring the rights to the Virginia product via trade.
There were many questions surrounding Dunn's ability to be productive in an NBA offense - but the wing was never a question defensively.
Through two games, the UVA project looks to be the part on defense, while also being a supremely pleasant surprise on offense
Dunn compiled 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal in the first half - including a pull-up jumper from 27 feet out that touched nothing but net. Dunn eventually added one more three-point hit - which has brought him to five makes in two preseason contests thus far.
It's not a guarantee that this current state of play will continue, but Dunn looks confident, comfortable, and ready to play whenever he is called.
Expect the rookie to factor into the rotation from game one moving forward.
Royce O'Neale is Still a Vital Part of Rotation
The swingman that is entering his first full season as a member of the Suns can certainly get lost in the fray of a much more expansive, complete roster this season compared to last.
He continues to prove to be a vital piece that coach Mike Budenholzer should feel confident about in various scenarios despite this.
The former Brooklyn Nets shooter followed up his 3-block showing on Sunday with 11 points and three 3-point knockdowns against Detroit.
O'Neale is just a quintessential role player - he can guard most guards and wings effectively. He has a sweet shooting stroke that makes him someone that shouldn't be left unattended. He has 31 playoff starts to his name.
Go after his wingspan all you want. Royce is still a wildly valuable player that can do a bit of everything on the court. More importantly, he is a quality fit on this team.
The Suns' next preseason contest is home against the Pistons on Friday night.