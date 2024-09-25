Where Suns Free Agents Could Still Sign

Inside The Suns

Mar 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas (4) gestures from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns are largely set in stone - with one roster spot open heading into training camp.

While a move very well could be made, it is unlikely that Saben Lee, Ish Wainwright, Udoka Azubuike, or the players listed below will return to the franchise - as they have either departed overseas or are still free agents at the moment.

We will predict where two former Suns will land during the season below.

Isaiah Thomas: G League

While it is unsure what Thomas' professional future holds for him, there is a fair chance that he'll have to spend more time in the G-League to receive another NBA opportunity.

Thomas was a phenomenal locker room presence for Phoenix in a limited timeframe last season, but unfortunately it was a lost cause of a season and he was replaced by younger, steadier options at this stage in Tyus Jones and Monte Morris.

Thad Young: Philadelphia Sixers

Young very well could call it a career being a positive player over the course of a decade-plus, but it feels right that he could eventually latch on in Philly - where his fruitful career began.

Young unfortunately only had one impact game as a member of the Suns after signing as a free agent following a contract buy-out this past February.

Before that, he had long been linked to Phoenix as a player of interest, but he was unable to break Frank Vogel's rotation ahead of the much maligned Drew Eubanks.

