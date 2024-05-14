Who Suns Could be Watching at NBA Combine
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a decision to make.
The Suns famously (to the fan base) own the 22nd pick in this year's draft - and the discourse surrounding what should be done with the pick has been divisive.
Some believe the Suns should add a malleable, cost-controlled rookie that can potentially contribute now.
Others believe that all options to trade the pick on draft night should be explored.
While governor Mat Ishbia heavily hinted towards the latter being the case, it has been rumored that newly minted head coach Mike Budenholzer will be at the draft combine this week in Chicago - could that be a sign that the tune could change?
Time will tell, but here are five players that could be of particular interest to the Suns that have a chance of being available at 22.
Kel'el Ware - C, Indiana
Ware is perhaps the one guy this draft that could slip into the hands of the Suns that would excite the entire fandom.
Ware was phenomenal on both ends in his sophomore season for the Indiana Hoosiers, averaging nearly 15 points and 2 blocks per game while shooting over 42% from three-point range.
Ware possesses high-end abilities as both a rim protector and play finisher - while also having a solid sample of being an excellent shooter.
The 20 year-old big man could be a player that impacts the franchise both now and 10 years in the future.
Tyler Kolek - PG, Marquette
Kolek would likely fit the mold of a "traditional table setter" that Phoenix could be looking for.
The three-year starter at Marquette saw marked improvement each year of his career - and does many of the things that the Suns could use.
Kolek shot north of 39% from three-point range in his last two seasons in college, while also being a natural playmaker without needing an obscene amount of time with the ball in his hands.
He also has posted respectable measurable figures and could very well be a day-one rotational player in the NBA.
Yves Missi - C, Baylor
Missi is a wild card.
The Baylor freshman has an intriguing skill-set but also has shown the least tangibly of these names.
Missi would almost certainly be brought on as a project that could become a starter in around two years - the question is if the Suns would have the patience to bring along a player of his caliber in a more tempered fashion.
DaRon Holmes - F, Dayton
The Arizona native is one of the most decorated players in Dayton basketball history - and for great reason.
Holmes posted 1745 points in three seasons for the Flyers, while leading them to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2024.
Holmes has been another quick riser - he averaged over 20 PPG in 2023-24, while also adding a three-point shot to his repertoire.
It would be quite fun to bring Holmes back home as a potential piece of the championship roster-building puzzle.
Johnny Furphy - G/F, Kansas
The versatile wing from Kansas burst onto the scene in January after a tepid start to his college career - all in all, the Australia native has become a quality prospect.
He certainly flashes shades of one of his Kansas predecessors in Christian Braun - who played a key role in the Denver Nuggets winning an NBA title in 2023.
Furphy would be a decent risk, high reward selection if they decided to address wing instead of other needs.
The first round of the NBA draft is set to commence on June 26.