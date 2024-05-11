Who Suns Should Target After Hiring New Coach
The Phoenix Suns are officially hiring Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach, moving on to their third in as many seasons at the position.
The former NBA championship-winning coach for the Milwaukee Bucks has reportedly agreed to a 5-year deal - and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Budenholzer is expected to be on the road for the NBA draft combine within the week.
Since Budenholzer is expected to begin doing his homework in short order, now is likely an optimal time to evaluate players that could be seamless fits in the incoming system - whether it's through the draft, trades, or free agency.
Draft: Tyler Kolek
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, Dayton's DaRon Holmes, and Indiana's Kel'el Ware all project as quality fits - if the Suns actually do decide to stick with the 22nd pick.
Kolek could be the best fit of the group, however - as his ball-handling ability, efficiency from behind the arc, and familiarity with a similar offensive system make him a potential diamond-in-the-rough under the new head coach.
Trade: Alex Caruso
Caruso would be the most difficult to obtain.
The Bulls would likely demand multiple first-round picks and matching salary to move off of Caruso, but if he were attainable this would be one of the best acquisitions Phoenix could make.
The 30-year old is a 38% shooter from beyond the three-point line, along with being a hard-nosed defender and could be a quality connector in virtually any offense.
Caruso comes in a similar mold of play-style as former Budenholzer stalwarts such as Jeff Teague, Eric Bledsoe, and Jrue Holiday.
The difference? Caruso is more reliable off of the ball and doesn't require as many touches as the aforementioned players.
Sign: Jonas Valanciunas
Let's be honest - Valanciunas and current Suns C Jusuf Nurkic are virtually the same player at this stage.
Nurkic is likely a better passer and connector of an offense, but Valanciunas has an advantage in departments such as play finishing.
If the Suns could convince Valanciunas to sign a vet minumum to play on a contender, it could be worth exploring ways to move Nurkic to gain potential rotational pieces elsewhere.