Who Are Suns Targeting? Ranking Top Draft Options
PHOENIX -- NBA draft day is upon us, and the Phoenix Suns will have a variety of options as to what they can do with the 22nd pick tonight.
The Suns could stick and pick at 22, trade the pick to move up for a prospect such as Jared McCain, or move down to acquire more draft capital for the future.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports concocted a list of five players the Suns could take at 22 - if they so decide to stay there.
These prospects are as follows:
Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette
Ryan Dunn, Wing, virginia
Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
Tristan Da Silva, Wing, Colorado
How should the Suns operate - assuming they do stay at the current pick?
A comprehensive ranking of who the Suns should take based on current potential impact, potential, fit, and more will follow.
1. Kel'el Ware
Ware has, as chronicled here previously, a unique blend of the ability to both contribute now and develop into a high-level starter in the future.
Ware could blend right into the freshly minted system of Mike Budenhozler and could even act as a Dereck Lively-esque rotation piece in year one.
He certainly has some concerns about lacking a consistent motor - which could give fans trepidation due to the Deandre Ayton saga - but those concerns are far outweighed by what he brings to the table already.
2. Ryan Dunn
Dunn is arguably the best defensive prospect in the class - his athleticism, instincts, and drive are all instrumental in his eye-popping stats on that end.
The concern is his jump shot, or lack thereof.
He shot sub-25 percent from three-point range and just over 50 from the free throw line in his two seasons at Virginia, but every optimist can see that the mechanics are there enough to believe that the ability to develop into an average shooter is in the future cards.
Dunn seems like the prospect that is gaining the most steam to go at 22 - and it could very well be justified in a lineup that needs more athletes/a POA defender.
3. Tyler Kolek
Kolek is a prospect that would fit well with the Suns. He is very crafty inside of the arc, a phenomenal passer, and can space the floor well enough.
The concerns - lack of athleticism and ability to defend ultimately push him back a bit more here. Kolek is also more of a "finished product" than about anyone else here.
The Maquette star would be a solid pick at 22 - but maybe not the most prudent or game-changing.
4. Yves Missi
Missi might have the highest ceiling out of anyone here, but his lack of pro-readiness compared to the others pushes him down to near the bottom of the list.
Missi's athleticism, activity at the rim on defense, and ability to flash as a play finisher make him one of the more interesting "project picks" in the draft.
He truly could compete for a rotational spot right away, but it ultimately wouldn't be as sure of a thing as the other prospects under consideration.
5. Tristan Da Silva
Da Silva is a James Jones type of prospect.
He can shoot the ball well, is strong enough of a defender, and has proven to play within the context of a good team.
However, his lack of athleticism and ultimate doubt he'll make it to the Suns' pick make him the last player out of the "Gambo Five" selections.