Who Should Be Suns' Final Signing?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are moving into a new league year and with that comes the need to complete the 15-man roster ahead of training camp in late September.
Mike Budenholzer, James Jones, and Mat Ishbia have clearly taken a more measured approach this time around, making signings that should be considered more "sure things" compared to the uncertain upside signings made last July.
Who are some names of prospective free agents that could very well make a mark on the franchise if brought on?
Five names to watch - and what Phoenix should do - will follow.
The Favorites
- Kyle Lowry
- Josh Okogie
These are the two players that appear the most likely to be the final signing the Suns make ahead of the start of next season, assuming that no other moves are made.
Lowry feels like a long shot of actually happening, but it is still on the table, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, while Okogie appears to be the most gettable of any remaining free agent.
Lowry somehow feels like both a luxury and practical signing at the same time. The Suns just agreed to terms with Monte Morris mere days ago, while also boasting Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in a solid backcourt, but signing Lowry feels like a move that would make much sense.
Lowry not only could give coach Budenholzer more quality players to work with, more flexibility to build lineups around matchups, and another quality playmaker - his sheer experience is invaluable in the grand scheme of it all.
Okogie would make sense due to two factors - continuity and POA defense. The addition of Ryan Dunn, however, makes it feel like retaining Okogie could be redundant, especially with players in David Roddy and Nassir Little that could have more untapped potential.
The Sleepers
- Jae Crowder
- Gordon Hayward
- Chuma Okeke
Crowder hinted that he could be open to a reunion with the Suns on Twitter/X in recent days, and truthfully it would make sense for both sides to reconcile.
Crowder could be the depth piece that can play both forward spots that Phoenix needs - he would also add much-needed shooting to the rotation.
Hayward is an interesting name, as he is long past his peak days as an All-NBA level talent, but there could still be some gas in the tank as a situational role player despite the underwhelming performance on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Okeke would really just be the equivalent of throwing a dart at the board.
Okeke has shown flashes of being a quality professional player while also only being 25, but has been plagued by inconsistency and serious injuries for some time.
Robert Covington is another name to watch, but the longer the process drags out, the less likely Phoenix and the swingman coming together is.
The Verdict: Target Lowry, if Unsuccessful Target Crowder
Lowry is the best remaining player that Phoenix can reasonably acquire and the stressing of lineup flexibility should clear the path to adding another point guard that Budenholzer can move around depending on matchups among other factors.
If the pursuit of Lowry is unsuccessful, the Suns should then pivot to the veteran swingman and member of the 2021 NBA Finals squad.
The organizational structure is almost completely different now, Crowder has a seemingly solid relationship with Booker, and a reunion in Phoenix would make more sense compared to returning to Milwaukee.