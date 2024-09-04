Why Devin Booker Will Lead Suns in Scoring
PHOENIX -- One of the major themes of the upcoming Phoenix Suns' season is the debate surrounding whether Kevin Durant or Devin Booker will be the number one option on this version of the team.
While conventional wisdom and past history would lead some to believe that Durant will be the top priority in the offense, Booker is likely the wise choice at this stage - and probably will be head coach Mike Budenholzer's focal point in the revamped offensive system.
First off, Booker is just entering the prime of his career. He has proven to be very adept to different situations, roles, etc., but this is his time to embrace what he does best - put the ball in the hoop.
Booker was very effective this past season - to the tune of 27.1 PPG and 6.9 APG - but many were convinced that 2023-24 was the first season in which there wasn't a noticeable improvement.
Booker is in a more natural position to focus on what he excels at with the additions of Tyus Jones and Monte Morris as point guards.
Now, Booker can operate as a ruthless scorer that utilizes all three levels around precision timing, elite footwork, and a killer mentality - no different from his influences such as Ray Allen - or even Kobe Bryant.
The pro-Booker stance going into the NBA season has grown over the weeks following his stout performances en route to the United States' gold medal effort in Paris.
“He's gotta have to take the leadership role. I think he's reluctant because people assume KD is their best player… It’s gotta be Booker. He's gotta take a serious leadership role, people gonna listen cause he's a great player” said Charles Barkley when asked about the Suns on the Bill Simmons Podcast today.
Booker has to embrace the fact that the Suns are his franchise. He saw the franchise through some of the toughest times in its history.
He now is operating in a way that delegates responsibility to Durant in a way - likely driven by his unwavering respect for his teammates' craft.
There is nothing inherently wrong with that, but Barkley is completely correct - he needs to assert himself on a game-to-game basis and remind the NBA world why he has a past top-five MVP finish and was two wins away from an NBA title.
There is absolutely no disrespect intended for Durant here - he is irrefutably one of the greatest scorers in the history of the game, along with being in prime form as he rapidly approaches 36 years of age.
It just makes more sense to utilize him in a 2011 Dirk Nowitzki-esque role where the offense maximizes his opportunities around pindowns, spot-up jumpers, and more - at an older age, it feels wiser to push Durant as the number 2.
Regardless of what actually transpires on the floor, the Suns are in good hands.