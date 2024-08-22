Why Suns Should Pursue Jae Crowder Reunion
PHOENIX -- The moves the Phoenix Suns made yesterday have raised eyebrows once again pertaining to a specific reunion with a former player - none other than 2021 playoff hero Jae Crowder.
The release of forwards Nassir Little and E.J. Liddell has the roster currently standing at 14 - there is one conspicuous spot open now.
The Suns could either pull off a trade or sign a top free agent on another veteran minimum - and one name has consistently been floated around in Crowder.
This has been a rumor for months - and Crowder threw some gasoline on the fire when he liked a post that was proposing a reunion on X/Twitter over the summer.
Crowder, 34, spent two seasons with Phoenix - largely in a starting role - before being traded at the 2023 trade deadline after a falling out with former coach Monty Williams.
That is exactly why Crowder should return.
He still remains friends with Devin Booker. He has some experience playing under Mike Budenholzer. His days as a starting player are behind him, so he can fully embrace a bench role that can still be significant. He adds another layer of floor spacing, toughness, and physicality to the table. He doesn't need the ball in large quantities to be effective - as has been seen by Suns fans in the past.
There truly aren't any eye-opening downsides to being welcome to a reunion with Crowder. He still has at least a small handful of seasons left in the league as an impact player. He was one of the major sources of positive energy during the historic run Phoenix went on from 2020-22, regardless of how the tenure ended.
It is time to put that in the rearview mirror and continue to build the roster into the most optimal and effective it can be under Budenholzer in what figures to truly be the most crucial season in franchise history.