Why Suns Top Draft Pick Should Get Early Playing Time
PHOENIX -- The opening game of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns campaign against the Los Angeles Clippers is just about two months away.
With that, the rotation is just weeks away from being shaped, and while there is a general idea of how it will shape up, nothing is set in stone outside of what the likely top seven will be.
Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, and Royce O'Neale are locked in - everything else feels up for grabs.
While Mason Plumlee and Bol Bol feel like solid bets to receive significant playing time, the wing rotation is far from a finished product.
Josh Okogie, along with Damion Lee, Nassir Little, and even rookie first-round pick Ryan Dunn could be fighting for playing time early on in the season - especially with injuries/general fatigue in mind.
Dunn might have the best case solely due to athleticism and his defensive prowess, but the general sentiment is that he isn't quite pro-ready, at least in terms of garnering consistent minutes.
He is coming into the NBA with defensive chops perhaps even held in a higher regard compared to previous aces such as Matisse Thybulle and even Tony Allen, but his offensive game has a significant amount to grow as well.
Can he show enough growth in the coming weeks to earn playing time early on in the season? It is possible, but he might get some spot minutes regardless.
The roster lacks exceptional POA defenders - Dunn is likely already the best one on the roster - and it could be a necessity to play him in a pinch, even at the expense of playing 4 vs 5 on offense.
The ultimate fate of Dunn will be known in the coming weeks, but he certainly provides more upside on an NBA floor than a teammate such as Okogie.
It could very well serve the Suns positively if the Virginia product was at least given a little time early on in the season - while also keeping the G League option open as well in the Valley Suns' inaugural season.