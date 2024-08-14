Why Turnovers Are Top Reason to Not Overlook Suns
PHOENIX -- With so much star power, it'll be tough not to tune in to the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns.
Names such as Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will give it another go in the desert in hopes of bringing the Valley its first NBA title.
A full offseason of rest for Beal paired with gold medal performances from Durant and Booker in Paris should bode well in pushing Phoenix another step forward.
The presence of new coach Mike Budenhozler should help, too. Budenholzer's established winning track record through his tenure in the league was the best available after the Suns parted ways with Frank Vogel this offseason.
Perhaps more than anything, the Suns should see their turnovers dramatically increase with the presence of two primary ball-handlers in Tyus Jones and Monte Morris.
Phoenix traded Chris Paul last summer and tried Booker/Beal as point guards, an experiment that unfortunately better operated on paper than hardwood.
This offseason was huge in acquiring both a starting and rotational floor general to cut turnovers down and ensure things run smoothly at Footprint Center.
Bleacher Report says Phoenix shoring up the point guard spot is the reason not to overlook the Suns this offseason:
"Just six teams finished the year with a higher turnover rate, and Phoenix was 28th in the same category during fourth quarters. This didn't prevent the offense from placing ninth in points scored per possession. And there's a chance the issue would have always self-remedied, as Devin Booker (underrated as a passer...still) and Bradley Beal were given space and time," wrote Dan Favale before diving into Morris and Jones.
"Jones has notched an assist rate north of 25 with a turnover rate below nine in each of the past three years. Michael Jordan is currently the only player on record with as many seasons under his belt. Morris, meanwhile, has the second-lowest turnover rate among every player ever with an assist rate of at least 20 and 250 or more career appearances under their belt. (Tyrese Maxey owns the lowest.)"
Smooth point guard play should open everything else up for stars and role players alike - that's something the Suns believe they have in spades now.