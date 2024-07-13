Will Suns Regret Final Offseason Move?
PHOENIX -- The re-upping of Josh Okogie on a 2-year, $16 million dollar deal has solidified the roster of the Phoenix Suns moving into the 2024-25 season.
This move was expected after Kyle Lowry (who reportedly was in contact with Phoenix) decided to return to the Philadelphia 76ers - and the Okogie re-signing has predictably divided fans.
Proponents of the reunion argue that the contract is designed to make Okogie a trade piece as the deadline looms, along with the affirmation that team governor Mat Ishbia is wholeheartedly committed to spending whatever is necessary to yield a quality product.
Okogie's deal is not guaranteed in the second season, and according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, multiple teams were interested in his services before Okogie returned to Phoenix.
The detractors will argue on the contrary - bringing Okogie back is too redundant for this particular roster. The Suns don't have enough wing shooters outside of Kevin Durant and too many of the supporting wings are too similar to one another.
The talents of players such as Jae Crowder, Markelle Fultz, and Gary Trent Jr. being available on the open market could also raise some eyebrows.
The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle of the two extremes.
The Suns clearly felt more comfortable sticking with continuity while also increasing trade flexibility down the road, but it could have been more reassuring to dole out the final spot to a free agent that would have a more clear path to playing time this season.
Okogie is what he is - a great locker room guy, a quality defender, and a player that will give maximum effort on every possession.
It's very difficult to be overwhelmingly upset over this move that had clear calculation behind it.