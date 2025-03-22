Injury Forces Suns to Change Starting Lineup
PHOENIX -- More issues are set to be thrown in the way of Phoenix Suns - with the team already facing the possibility of having the season end at the conclusion of the regular season on April 13.
Not only are the Suns set to face the best team in the Eastern Conference in the Cleveland Cavaliers - they will also be at an even further depth disadvantage than was previously anticipated.
The unfortunate predicament that Phoenix faced was directly prior to tip-off, as starting C Nick Richards reportedly tweaked his calf in his pre-game warm up, joining Mason Plumlee, Bradley Beal, and Grayson Allen as key players already missing tonight's contest.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer had to adapt to this late scratch, going with two rookies to begin the game against one of the strongest squads in the NBA.
The starting unit for tonight's matchup:
- Collin Gillespie
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Oso Ighodaro
Gillespie will receive his third consecutive start this week and will be handed a testy matchup against an explosive Cleveland backcourt.
Booker and Durant will likely be tasked with carrying the scoring load tonight even more than usual - the duo will have to manage constant pressure from a high-octance Cavaliers defense.
Dunn and Ighodaro will slot into starting roles - Dunn for the fourth consecutive game, and Ighodaro due to necessity with Richards being ruled out.
Cleveland has a clean bill of health, which in turn will make earning a victory all the more difficult.
Suns-Cavaliers is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.