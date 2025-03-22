Inside The Suns

Kevin Durant Explodes in Statement Win for Suns

Phoenix secured win number 34 on the season and held onto the 10th seed in the West.

Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (34-37) shocked the Cleveland Cavaliers (56-14) by a score of - on Friday night.

The Suns were dealt an unfortunate hand prior to the start of the game, as Nick Richards tweaked his calf in pre-game workouts.

The Suns got off to a quick 18-13 lead to start the game before things leveled out - a quality start on the offensive side of the ball afforded Phoenix a 35-34 lead going into the second quarter of action.

The Suns put forward an elite defensive effort in the second frame of action - they rode a 62-51 advantage as halftime arrived.

Phoenix had another explosive 12 minutes on the offensive end in the third period, scoring 36 points on the way to a 98-79 lead going into the last quarter of action.

The Cavaliers spent the fourth quarter attempting to get back into the game - it seemed as if they would at some points, but the Phoenix offense did enough in the prior 40 minutes to secure a massive victory.

What This Means for Suns

The Suns are now tied with the Dallas Mavericks once again - each squad has 34 wins. Phoenix has the tiebreaker as a virtue of head-to-head results, so they remain in the play-in picture. A massive week awaits the Suns, as they are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets over the next 10 days.

Key Performances

Devin Booker - 17 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST, 7-17 FG

Kevin Durant - 42 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 17-29 FG

Royce O'Neale - 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 5-8 3PTFG

Darius Garland - 18 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 8-16 FG

Donovan Mitchell - 7 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2-18 FG

What's Next

The Suns stay at home for a battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

