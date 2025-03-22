Kevin Durant Explodes in Statement Win for Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (34-37) shocked the Cleveland Cavaliers (56-14) by a score of - on Friday night.
The Suns were dealt an unfortunate hand prior to the start of the game, as Nick Richards tweaked his calf in pre-game workouts.
The Suns got off to a quick 18-13 lead to start the game before things leveled out - a quality start on the offensive side of the ball afforded Phoenix a 35-34 lead going into the second quarter of action.
The Suns put forward an elite defensive effort in the second frame of action - they rode a 62-51 advantage as halftime arrived.
Phoenix had another explosive 12 minutes on the offensive end in the third period, scoring 36 points on the way to a 98-79 lead going into the last quarter of action.
The Cavaliers spent the fourth quarter attempting to get back into the game - it seemed as if they would at some points, but the Phoenix offense did enough in the prior 40 minutes to secure a massive victory.
What This Means for Suns
The Suns are now tied with the Dallas Mavericks once again - each squad has 34 wins. Phoenix has the tiebreaker as a virtue of head-to-head results, so they remain in the play-in picture. A massive week awaits the Suns, as they are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets over the next 10 days.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 17 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST, 7-17 FG
Kevin Durant - 42 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 17-29 FG
Royce O'Neale - 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 5-8 3PTFG
Darius Garland - 18 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 8-16 FG
Donovan Mitchell - 7 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2-18 FG
What's Next
The Suns stay at home for a battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.