Numerous Stars Out for Suns vs Thunder
PHOENIX -- Tonight is the endgame for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns (35-44) are set to play the penultimate home game of the season against the dominant Oklahoma City Thunder (65-14) in what could be the final nail in the wildly disappointing season that has taken place in Phoenix.
The Suns could be officially eliminated from the play-in race before the game even begins - a Dallas Mavericks victory over the Los Angeles Lakers would clinch them a date with the Sacramento Kings next week.
Oklahoma City has been a dominant regular season squad - they just set the record for most double-digit victories in a single season last night with 51. They are also on the brink of setting another NBA record for the most substantial point differential in league history.
Despite this, it appears that the Thunder are taking a step back ahead of this matchup, having ruled out likely 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (shin), Luguentz Dort (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein (achilles), and Cason Wallace (shoulder) ahead of tonight.
As for the Suns, Kevin Durant will be out due to the ankle sprain he suffered on March 30 - which will officially keep the star from being eligible for an All-NBA team, as the 65-game requirement will not be met.
Nick Richards will also sit out due to an elbow issue that has arisen in recent days. Expect Oso Ighodaro to receive the start and receive ample playing time.
Oklahoma City will still be a huge challenge for the Suns despite the injury report being more expansive than previously anticipated - Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are very capable of holding their own.
Suns-Thunder is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.