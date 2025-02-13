Suns Close Out First Half, Lose to Rockets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (26-28) dropped the second half of a back-to-back to the Houston Rockets (34-20) on Wednesday night in Houston by a score of 119-111 - in what was the final contest prior to the All-Star break.
The Suns ruled Devin Booker and Grayson Allen out earlier in the day, while Bradley Beal remained out as well.
The Rockets were without Fred VanVleet - so both squads were not at full strength.
The Suns managed to take a 34-32 lead going into the second quarter behind inspired performances from Kevin Durant and Royce O'Neale. Phoenix also knocked down four three-pointers in the quarter in just six attempts.
The Suns put forth a superb second quarter on the defensive side of the ball, and rode an 11-3 run into a 57-51 lead at halftime.
Phoenix put together their strongest third quarter showing in weeks, scoring 35 points in the frame to take a 92-84 lead into the final 12 minutes.
Phoenix's depth was tested in the final quarter, while Houston's balance shined - Dillon Brooks hit two massive three-point shots late to prevent Phoenix from having a chance at a sizable upset.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 37 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 15-22 FG
Royce O'Neale - 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL, 4-5 3PTFG
Bol Bol - 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 BLK
Tari Eason - 25 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 11-16 FG
Jalen Green - 22 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
What We Learned
The Suns showed immense fight tonight despite being significantly short-handed - and that can give fans some hope that a good team is still waiting in the wings for another late season surge after nearly taking down one of the better squads in the conference.
What's Next
The Suns will have about a week off for the break. They return to action next Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs in Austin.