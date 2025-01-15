Suns Collapse Late, Fall to Hawks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (19-20) fell to the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) by a score of 122-117 on Tuesday night in Atlanta - extending Phoenix's losing streak in the city to over 10 years.
A Grayson Allen corner three-point hit with 4.7 seconds remaining in the quarter was answered by a Hawks three at the buzzer - as Atlanta took a 33-31 lead into the second set of action.
The Hawks controlled nearly the entirety of the second frame behind continued stout efforts from Trae Young and Garrison Matthews, the former of which scored 20 points in the first 24 minutes of game time.
Atlanta pulled ahead by a score of 64-56 going into halftime.
Kevin Durant came alive in the third quarter of action - by an extension, the rest of the Suns offense did as well despite missing Bradley Beal for a large part of the period after suffering a twisted ankle.
Phoenix put forth a huge offensive quarter, putting up 31 points - however, a late surge from Atlanta awarded the Hawks a 91-87 lead going into the final quarter.
The Suns remained firmly in the game for much of the fourth quarter, but another late shot-making barrage ultimately put them in the driver's seat.
Trae Young hit a three-point shot from 35 feet to both give himself a 40-point night and give Atlanta a 117-109 lead with 128 remaining in the game.
Atlanta survived a late run from Phoenix to secure the victory - and the Suns will have to wait at least a few more days to get a chance to get above .500.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 35 PTS, 4 REB, 3 STL, 12-23 FG
Kevin Durant - 31 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 13-20 FG
Ryan Dunn - 14 PTS, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-12 FG
Trae Young - 43 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 13-31 FG
Onyeka Okongwu - 22 PTS, 21 REB, 9-14 FG
What's Next
The Suns will face the Washington Wizards on Thursday evening in what will be Bradley Beal's second game back as a visitor.