Suns' Comeback Attempt Falls Short vs Spurs
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (26-29) dropped yet another game to the lottery-bound San Antonio Spurs (24-29) by a score of 120-109 tonight in what was the first game back from the All-Star break for both teams.
Phoenix came into the night riding a three-game losing streak, while San Antonio received some unfortunate news earlier in the day when it was revealed that star big man Victor Wembanyama would miss the rest of the season.
The Suns got off to a sluggish start to the contest, but a Bol Bol three-point hit late in the quarter gave the team some life going into quarter 2 despite trailing by a score of 31-21.
Phoenix put forth a much stronger effort for much of the second frame, but two late three-point hits by Chris Paul and Jeremy Sochan gave the Spurs a 60-54 edge moving into halftime.
San Antonio rebounded with a very strong third quarter, taking a 94-79 lead into the final 12 minutes of the game.
The Suns showed fight in the final quarter, but some puzzling defensive possessions prevented them from completing the comeback effort.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
Devin Booker - 17 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
Royce O'Neale - 27 PTS, 6 REB, 3 STL, 6 3PM
De'Aaron Fox - 26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
Keldon Johnson - 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
What This Means for Suns
The Suns now have a losing streak that stands at four games - the roster imbalance is still as clear now as ever. They will have two opportunities to get back in the win column this weekend before the most difficult stretch of the season comes about.
What's Next
The Suns are traveling to face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday afternoon before facing the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.