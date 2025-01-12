Suns Control Game, Defeat Jazz
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (18-19) took down the Utah Jazz (9-28) in wire-to-wire fashion on Saturday afternoon by a score of 114-106 in front of yet another sellout crowd at Footprint Center.
The Jazz came into this game short-handed, missing three key players, while Phoenix continued to only be without Royce O'Neale.
As for who started the game - head coach Mike Budenholzer continued to roll with the same five that have become fixtures since earlier this week.
Phoenix jumped off to a quick start - to the point of going up by double digits - but Utah tightened the gap as the first quarter progressed.
Phoenix took a 31-27 lead after 12 minutes of action.
Utah tied the game at 31 early in the second frame, but another three-point hit from Devin Booker jumpstarted another run from Phoenix - aas they took a 52-38 lead into the final five minutes of the half.
The Suns maintained a steady lead before a Collin Sexton and-one trimmed Utah's deficit to 65-54 going into the locker room.
The Suns shook off a slow start to the third frame and eventually finished the quarter ahead by a score of 87-79.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 34 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 6-12 3PT
Kevin Durant - 25 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 11-19 FG
Grayson Allen - 14 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL, 4-10 3PT
Lauri Markkanen - 24 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 7-18 FG
Collin Sexton - 20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 8-17 FG
What's Next
The Suns are playing the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night to close out the season series between the two franchises.