Suns Dismantle Warriors Behind Complete Performance
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (25-22) took down the Golden State Warriors (24-24) by a score of 130-105 on Friday night in San Fransisco in what is one of the most impressive performances the team has put out all season.
The Suns remained healthy for this contest, while Golden State was forced to sit Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.
Phoenix got off to a great start - as the team rode strong performances from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to take a 30-27 lead going into the second quarter.
The Suns continued the momentum early in the next frame, going on a 16-6 run in the first four minutes to go up 46-33.
They carried this early surge into halftime, standing tall with a firm lead of 62-51 going into the locker room.
Phoenix managed to expand on what was accomplished in the opening 24 minutes in quarter 3 - where they put a 36-point frame together en route to a lead of 98-79 going into the final quarter of action.
The final quarter was largely uneventful, and Mike Budenholzer was able to clear the bench with time to spare in the closing minutes of the contest.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 5-9 3PTFG
Devin Booker - 31 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 5-11 3PTFG
Nick Richards - 14 PTS, 16 REB, 2 BLK, 6-8 FG
Andrew Wiggins - 17 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
Stephen Curry - 14 PTS, 3 AST, 2 BLK, 5-14 FG
What's Next
The Suns will travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night at 8 P.M. Arizona time.