Suns Dominate Raptors Behind Blistering Second Quarter
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (32-37) bounced back from a rough start to the game to coast to victory against the Toronto Raptors (24-45) by a score of 129-89 on Monday night.
Toronto ruled out several key players ahead of the game - including starting C Jakob Poeltl, while Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen were unable to go for the Suns.
Phoenix got off to a slow start in the first frame - allowing Toronto to connect on four three-point looks en route to a 29-24 deficit.
Devin Booker began the second quarter with an 10-point barrage that coincided with an 23-4 run to begin the period for Phoenix.
Phoenix eventually outscored Toronto 39-11 in the second set - taking a commanding 63-40 lead going into the locker room.
The Suns continued the extreme momentum built - to the point of expanding on the lead to 93-64 going into the final 12 minutes of action.
The final quarter left little doubt as to what the final result would be - as the closing lineup was comprised of TyTy Washington Jr., Monte Morris, Damion Lee, Vasilije Micic, and Bol Bol in what ended up being one of the most lopsided victories of the season.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 27 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 3-6 3PTFG
Kevin Durant - 14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 5-7 FG
Royce O'Neale - 11 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, +38
Ryan Dunn - 17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 3-7 3PTFG
Scottie Barnes - 16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
What's Next
The Suns continue the five-game home stretch on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.