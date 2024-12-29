Suns Collapse in Loss vs Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (15-16) couldn't quite rebound from a loss the previous night in dramatic fashion, falling to the Golden State Warriors (16-15) by a score of 109-105 on Saturday night in San Francisco
Ryan Dunn once again got the start for the injured Devin Booker - and contributed early with a three-point hit, while Mason Plumlee slid in for the suspended Jusuf Nurkic.
Draymond Green came into the night listed as questionable, but the Warriors star forward was cleared shortly prior to tip-off.
Golden State ended up evening out over the next 10 minutes of action to take a 34-27 lead going into the second quarter.
Phoenix surged in the second quarter behind a 21-9 run to take a 48-43 lead into a Golden State timeout with 5:20 left in the half.
Bradley Beal enjoyed one of his best halves as a member of the franchise - with 22 first half points, which was enough to secure a 65-61 lead going into the locker room.
Phoenix continued the momentum throughout much of the third set - as they took an 87-82 edge into the final 12 minutes behind a valiant effort from Kevin Durant.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 31 PTS, 6 REB, 4 BLK, 10-24 FG
Bradley Beal - 28 PTS, 5 REB, 2 BLK, 4-10 3PT
Ryan Dunn - 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 BLK, 6-12 FG
Steph Curry - 22 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 4-13 3PT
Jonathan Kuminga - 34 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 12-20 FG
What's Next
The Suns are playing the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Tuesday night to close out 2024.