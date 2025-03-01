Suns Earn Victory vs Pelicans Behind Bol, Richards
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (28-32) took down the New Orleans Pelicans (16-44) by a score of 125-108 on Friday night in Phoenix - this victory snapped a three-game losing skid.
Phoenix came into the game without both Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen, while New Orleans ruled out several key players - including star Zion Williamson.
Phoenix took full advantage of the absence of Williamson in the first quarter of action - Bol Bol catalyzed a newly invigorated Suns' offense to a 40-18 lead after 12 minutes of game time.
Phoenix kept the momentum alive in the next set of action - taking a 63-42 advantage to the locker room in what was possibly the most complete half of basketball from the team all season.
The third quarter was largely dictated by Bol and Nick Richards - the starting center scored 6 points while playing stout defense throughout his time on the court.
Phoenix carried a 92-70 lead into the final 12 minutes of action - an advantage that allowed for some time to rest Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
The Suns spent the final set of action coasting for the most part - unforced errors did not cost them tonight.
Key Performances
Bol Bol - 25 PTS, 2 REB, 2 BLK, 5-8 3PTFG
Nick Richards - 19 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 8-11 FG
Kevin Durant - 17 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, +22
Yves Missi - 24 PTS, 5 REB, 1 BLK, 11-14 FG
Jordan Hawkins - 24 PTS, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 10-17 FG
What's Next
The Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.