Suns Earn Victory vs Kings With Complete Performance
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (31-36) took down the Sacramento Kings (33-33) on Friday night in Phoenix by a score of 122-106 in what was the most complete showing the team has had in weeks.
The Suns came into the contest without two key players in Nick Richards and Grayson Allen, while Domantas Sabonis made an anticipated return for the Kings.
Phoenix got off to a blazing start to the game - taking a 36-22 lead after 12 minutes of action behind six three-point hits as a team.
Sacramento ran with momentum across the second half of quarter two - but Phoenix held on to a 62-57 advantage going into halftime.
The Suns faced a new set of challenges mid-game for the second contest in a row - as starting C Mason Plumlee was ejected due to a flagrant foul.
The squad managed the absence very well, regaining all momentum previously lost to the tune of a 97-82 lead going into the final 12 minutes of action - behind Oso Ighodaro's continued high-impact play in a more sizable role
The fourth quarter was spearheaded by lively defensive play and a thunderous dunk by rookie Ryan Dunn - there was little to no drama at the tail end of tonight's game.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 4-6 3PTFG
Devin Booker - 22 PTS, 4 REB, 13 AST, 4-10 3PTFG
Tyus Jones - 20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 6-6 3PTFG
DeMar DeRozan - 23 PTS, 9-13 FG
Domantas Sabonis - 12 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST, 4-11 FG
What This Means For Suns
Phoenix officially draws closer to the Dallas Mavericks and Kings to secure either the 9 or 10 seed in the conference - they will look to expand on this victory in the coming week against a softer schedule.
What's Next
The Suns travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-game road trip on Sunday.