Suns Fail to Seize Momentum, Lose to Lakers

The Suns were unable to get within striking distance of the 10 seed today with the loss.

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) reacts with center Oso Ighodaro (4) during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (31-37) dropped yet another game in what was the final meeting of the season agains the Los Angeles Lakers (41-25) by a score of 107-96 on Sunday afternoon.

Grayson Allen missed yet another game - while LeBron James was inactive once again for Los Angeles, although Luka Doncic made a return to action.

Phoenix got off to a fairly even start to the game, but a flat offensive showing over the latter part of the quarter resulted in a 31-15 Lakers lead after 12 minutes of action.

The outlook did not improve in the second frame of action - Doncic's exploits actually expanded the L.A. lead to 54-37 going into the locker room.

More negative news swamped the Suns going into the second half, as Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a lingering calf issue.

The Suns were able to regain some momentum in the third period, but were unable to narrow the deficit to under 10 - as they trailed 83-71 going into the final 12 minutes of action.

The final quarter was much of the same, with Phoenix keeping the deficit in the low double-digit range - although the Lakers produced just enough offensively to leave little doubt of what the final result would be.

Key Performances

Devin Booker - 19 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST

Kevin Durant - 21 PTS, 9 REB, 5 TO

Luka Doncic - 33 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST

Austin Reaves - 28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST

What's Next

Phoenix is set to return home for a game against the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night.

