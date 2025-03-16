Suns Fail to Seize Momentum, Lose to Lakers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (31-37) dropped yet another game in what was the final meeting of the season agains the Los Angeles Lakers (41-25) by a score of 107-96 on Sunday afternoon.
Grayson Allen missed yet another game - while LeBron James was inactive once again for Los Angeles, although Luka Doncic made a return to action.
Phoenix got off to a fairly even start to the game, but a flat offensive showing over the latter part of the quarter resulted in a 31-15 Lakers lead after 12 minutes of action.
The outlook did not improve in the second frame of action - Doncic's exploits actually expanded the L.A. lead to 54-37 going into the locker room.
More negative news swamped the Suns going into the second half, as Bradley Beal was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a lingering calf issue.
The Suns were able to regain some momentum in the third period, but were unable to narrow the deficit to under 10 - as they trailed 83-71 going into the final 12 minutes of action.
The final quarter was much of the same, with Phoenix keeping the deficit in the low double-digit range - although the Lakers produced just enough offensively to leave little doubt of what the final result would be.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 19 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
Kevin Durant - 21 PTS, 9 REB, 5 TO
Luka Doncic - 33 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
Austin Reaves - 28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
What's Next
Phoenix is set to return home for a game against the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night.