Suns Fall to Rockets After Disastrous Second Quarter
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (35-40) dropped the third and final meeting with the Houston Rockets (49-26) by a score of 148-109 on Sunday night.
Houston was healthy outside of Tari Eason, while Bradley Beal continued to sit for the Suns after injuring his hamstring two weeks prior.
Phoenix got off to a quick advantage to start the game, but Houston ended the quarter on a high note- taking a 32-24 lead into the second frame.
Houston dominated the second quarter of action, taking a 45-point performance into a 78-49 drubbing as halftime came around. Dillon Brooks was ejected during the period, while Kevin Durant and Nick Richards were handed technical fouls.
The third quarter did not yield any favorable results either - not only did Durant exit the game due to an ankle injury midway through the frame, but Houston won the quarter by 10 points en route to taking a 112-73 lead into the final 12 minutes of action.
Houston coasted over the final quarter - ultimately settling for a nearly 40-point victory.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 28 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 12-17 FG
Kevin Durant - 11 PTS, 7 REB, 5-11 FG
Amen Thompson - 12 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST, 6-10 FG
Jalen Green - 33 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 4-5 3PTFG
Fred VanVleet - 13 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 5-9 FG
What This Means For Suns
A four-game win streak by the Dallas Mavericks puts the Phoenix season in the balance after life was looking up for the Suns just a week ago.
Three ugly losses in a row and the Durant injury don't bode well for the road trip the squad will embark on over the next seven days - where they are set to face Eastern Conference playoff squads.
What's Next
The Suns are set to begin a three-game road trek on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.