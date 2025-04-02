Suns Fall to Bucks Despite Late Rally
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (35-41) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (41-34) by a score of 133-123 on Tuesday night in game that was stop one of three on the road trip. This loss clinched the first non-winning season in Phoenix since 2019-20.
Bradley Beal was a late scratch prior to the game after previously being expected to potentially make a return, while Damian Lillard is out for Milwaukee after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg. Kevin Durant did not make the trip with the team and is expected to be out for the duration of the road trip.
The Suns got off to a slow start, as they trailed 31-19 after the first frame of action - the offense stalled for nearly the entirety of the period.
The next 12 minutes yielded much better results for Phoenix, as Devin Booker enjoyed another robust scoring quarter - Phoenix cut the Milwaukee lead to 60-57 going into halftime.
The Suns took a brief 61-60 lead early in the third quarter, but a 20-2 Bucks run put an end to the rally that had been put forth before. Phoenix trailed 95-83 with 12 minutes to go in the contest.
Phoenix showed fight in the final period of action, but the efforts from Grayson Allen, Collin Gillespie, and others proved to be futile - Milwaukee's advantage built up in the third quarter was too steep to overcome in the end.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 39 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST, 14-32 FG
Tyus Jones - 18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 4-6 3PTFG
Grayson Allen - 23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 6-13 3PTFG
Giannis Antetokounmpo - 37 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 12-18 FG
Brook Lopez - 22 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 10-13 FG
What's Next
The Suns are set to travel to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night.