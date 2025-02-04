Suns Fall to Trail Blazers in Overtime
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (25-24) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (21-29) on Monday night in a dramatic overtime finish by a score of 121-119.
The Suns came into this game looking to avenge the 127-108 loss on Saturday night - and entered the game with the entire roster available yet again in what has been the healthiest stretch of the season to this point.
Portland got off to a blazing start off of Deni Avdija's flawless start from the floor, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were able to bring the Suns back into the game in short order.
Phoenix capped off the quarter with some spirited play on the defensive side of the ball coupled with pushing the pace on offense - a Bradley Beal mid-range jumper at the buzzer tied the game at 31 going into quarter 2.
The Suns continued strong play in the second quarter - only holding Portland to 18 in the period. Phoenix took a 55-49 lead going into halftime.
Portland surged late in the third quarter after Booker became the all-time leading scorer for the Suns - with the Trail Blazers taking an 86-80 lead into the final quarter.
The final frame was tightly contested the entire way through - an Anfernee Simons step-back jumper gave Portland a 1-point lead with just 42 seconds remaining.
A Royce O'Neale spot-up three with 1.7 seconds remaining tied the game at 107 after Portland took a three-point lead just seconds before.
The Suns were unable to overcome a one possession Portland lead late in the overtime period, and the Blazers eventually took the game.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 34 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 9-18 FG
Kevin Durant - 27 PTS, 5 AST, 2 BLK
Bradley Beal - 25 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL
Deni Avdija - 24 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
Deandre Ayton - 25 PTS, 20 REB, 1 BLK
What's Next
The Suns are traveling to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night before returning home.