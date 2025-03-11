Suns Falter in Third Quarter, Lose to Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (30-35) fell to the Memphis Grizzlies (41-24) by. score of 120-118 on Monday night in Memphis.
The Suns came into today looking to earn another victory on the road trip in an effort to catch the Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spot, while Memphis has aspirations to move back into the top three in the Western Conference.
Phoenix came into the game short-handed, as Bradley Beal was ruled out earlier in the day, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Luke Kennard were ruled out of commission for Memphis.
Phoenix controlled a large part of the first quarter, but a late run from Memphis cut the Suns lead to 34-26 after the first 12 minutes of action. Kevin Durant put up 14 points in the frame, while Nick Richards was a key catalyst early on with three quick baskets.
Memphis continued to battle back in the second period, cutting the Phoenix lead to 59-57 going into halftime behind surprise contributions from Cam Spencer and Lamar Stevens.
Phoenix's defense disappointed out of the locker room - ceding 38 points to Memphis en route to trailing 95-90 with 12 minutes to go.
The Suns kept within striking distance for virtually the entire final quarter, but timely made baskets by Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ja Morant seemingly sealed a hard-fought victory for Memphis.
Quality defense from the Suns in the final minute gave them a chance to win the game - Durant missed that chance as time expired
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 35 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 7-9 3PTFG
Devin Booker - 26 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 3-8 3PTFG
Nick Richards - 10 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
Ja Morant - 29 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST, 9-13 FG
Cam Spencer - 16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 STL, 4-7 3PTFG
What's Next
Phoenix travels to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday as part of the final leg of the current road trip.